Nashville Soccer and Nissan Announce Partnership

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Soccer Club and Nissan today announced a multiyear partnership in which Nissan will become the club’s first jersey front sponsor. Nashville SC unveiled one of the club’s two Under Armour jerseys with Nissan’s logo exclusively featured on the front and announced the fans will select the second jersey through an online campaign.

Nissan has strong ties to Nashville with its North American headquarters in Franklin, Tenn., its vehicle and battery assembly plant in Smyrna, Tenn., and powertrain plant in Decherd, Tenn., employing more than 12,000 in the area.

“We are proud to have Nissan, a pillar of the Middle Tennessee community, as our flagship jersey sponsor,” said Michael Schetzel, vice president of ticketing and corporate partnerships for Nashville SC. “Nissan and Nashville SC represent what makes Tennessee special, such as commitment to community, diversity and entrepreneurial spirit. Nissan’s reputation as an innovative, global brand is one we aspire to build at this club. Partnering with such a well-respected company as Nissan is another affirmation of the significance Nashville SC has in this community.”

Nashville SC is proud to be part of Nissan’s global soccer portfolio, which includes partnerships with the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League’s Manchester City, and the Mexican National Team’s U.S. Tour.

Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America, said today, “Soccer is truly the World’s Game with a very loyal following – unifying communities and erasing borders. It’s exciting to share our support and pride with our community, our customers in Tennessee, and those around the world who are passionate fans of the game. Like Nashville SC, Nissan is a close-knit team continually striving to be the best – and we are proud to call Tennessee home.”

Nissan will make its debut on Nashville SC jerseys in March for the start of the USL season. Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the design of the club’s light-colored Under Armour jerseys via an online vote at www.nashvillesc.com.

Nashville SC is Nashville’s professional soccer club and will begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League in March 2018. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.