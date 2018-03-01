Nashville’s Transit & Affordable Housing: Voting Your Priorities Public Discussion

NASHVILLE, TN — On Thursday, March 8th at 6:30 p.m. the community at large will have an opportunity to obtain information as NOAH (Nashville Organized for Action and Hope) Affordable Housing Task Force hosts, “Transit & Affordable Housing: Voting Your Priorities.” at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. The purpose of the panel discussion and action plan on March 8th is to provide good information on the transit plan and referendum on May 1st, what can be done about gentrification and displacement, emphasize the need for affordable housing with or without transit and to show why voting is important for our issues, registration and organizing our vote.

While discussions of affordable housing is on the table along with the Mayor’s transit plan, questions arise as it relates to affordable housing. NOAH is taking a position on the need for affordable housing. Members of NOAH’s Affordable Housing Task Force asks, “Will this transit plan make gentrification worse? If this plan is adopted, what must Nashville do to keep housing affordable?”

These questions and other prepared questions will be answered by attending panelists: Transit for Nashville Coalition, NO Tax 4 Tracks, Metropolitan Council member and Floyd Shechter, of the “Welcome Home” Movement.

This call to action is being held because this task force continues to advocate for low and middle income Nashvillians to obtain and retain quality housing. This issue impacts us all as there are health, social, and moral costs when failing to have affordable housing for Nashvillians from different income levels, age groups, racial/ethnic groups and the disabled.

Because Nashville’s deficit in affordable housing is projected to increase from 18,000 affordable rental units to 31,000 by 2025, and other issues, the NOAH Affordable Housing Task Force are seeking the following actions to mobilize solutions: educate the community, voters and leaders about the needs; hold local government officials accountable to preserve the current supply of affordable units; fund and build additional housing by 2025 that are safe, decent, and built along proposed transit corridors and engage with groups, public officials and others who share the same values that are equitable, inclusive and sensible affordable housing solutions.