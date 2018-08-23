NPEF CEO Hunt Stepping Down

NASHVILLE, TN — Shannon Hunt, the president and CEO of the Nashville Public Education Foundation, will be stepping down from her role later this fall to become a partner in The Strategy Group, a Nashville-based public affairs consulting firm.

The Nashville Public Education Foundation board and its executive committee will begin a robust search for the new president and CEO. They have retained Parker Executive Search, based in Atlanta, to lead a rigorous, national search, which will commence later this month with the hopes of naming the Foundation’s new leader in the fall.

Until a new CEO has been hired, Hunt will continue to lead the organization and is working with the board to ensure a seamless transition.

“Shannon has provided extraordinary leadership for the NPEF at a critical time for both the organization and the city,” said Wanda Lyle, NPEF board chairwoman. “Her ability to bring diverse stakeholders and perspectives to the table to chart a positive path forward for children and families is exactly what this community needed. As we look ahead, the board is committed to ensuring that work continues to grow under new leadership.”

Hunt has been the president and CEO of the NPEF since 2013. Under her leadership, the organization has seen dramatic growth and success. The NPEF is at the center of the education conversation in Nashville, and that standing is due largely to the work Hunt has done – bringing the community together under one vision for our education system with Project RESET, championing the development of an aggressive citywide literacy framework, and building a cross-community effort to bolster early literacy, postsecondary success, teacher talent and school turnaround.

“Having a strong public education foundation is critical to the district and the community’s success. Shannon is a visionary leader and a woman of action. I have great confidence that the board will find another leader to continue what she began,” said Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.

The Foundation’s executive committee will lead the search efforts, including Wanda Lyle (chairwoman), Byron Trauger (vice chairman), David Williams (immediate past chairman), Rob McNeilly (treasurer) and Ron Corbin (secretary).