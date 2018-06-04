Ribbon-cutting for the SAFE Clinic scheduled for Tuesday, June 5

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Mayor David Briley and other community leaders will join the Sexual Assault Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SAFE Clinic on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

The clinic, located on the campus of the Sexual Assault Center in the MetroCenter area, will provide free medical legal exams, also known as rape kits, for anyone age 16 and up who has recently experienced rape or sexual violence.

The clinic will be operated through a partnership with several community agencies, including Nashville General Hospital, the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville District Attorney’s Office and the Metro Office of Family Safety.

The SAFE Clinic will be the city’s first dedicated non-hospital facility for collecting rape kits for victims of sexual violence. Victims who visit the clinic will also have the opportunity to access advocacy and other support services through the Sexual Assault Center.

WHO: Sexual Assault Center staff and SAFE Clinic community partners

WHAT: SAFE Clinic Opening Celebration and Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, June 5, 2018