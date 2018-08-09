Russ Elected President of CASA Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Marissa Moses Russ, partner at MTR Family Law, PLLC, has been elected president of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Nashville. CASA’s mission is to advocate for hope, heeling, and permanency for abused and neglected children in juvenile court by providing trained volunteer advocates.

Russ is a member of the Nashville, Tennessee and American Bar Associations, and a fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation. She currently serves as chair of the Nashville Bar Association’s Domestic Relations Committee. She is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers who are recognized by their peers as the most experienced and expert family law specialists in their respective countries; membership is by invitation.

Russ received her undergraduate degree cum laude from Tulane University and received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tennessee. Prior to joining MTR Family Law in 2007, she spent two years with Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin, PLLC, in the firm’s litigation department. Russ is listed as a Rule 31 Mediator and is trained in Collaborative Law. She serves on the UT Law School Alumni Board, is on the board of Harding Academy and is an adjunct professor at Belmont University College of Law.

MTR Family Law represents and advises clients throughout Middle Tennessee in the area of family law, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, domestic partnership agreements, marital dissolution agreements, divorce, child custody and support, spousal support (alimony), property and debt division, juvenile court matters and, parentage. Lawyers in the firm are skilled litigators, negotiators, mediators and collaborative law practitioners. The firm is located at 205 23rd Avenue North, Nashville.

Visit www.mtrfamilylaw.com for more information.