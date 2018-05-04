Sharon Hurt Named Permanent Director of Street Works

NASHVILLE, TN — Street Works, a non-profit providing education, prevention and care to those affected by HIV/AIDS in Nashville has promoted Sharon W. Hurt, removing the interim tag and naming her executive director. Hurt served as interim for seven months, after the organization opened a national search to fill the role.

“Sharon has led and stabilized the organization by consolidating multiple processes, as well as streamlining our operations,” said Kion Sawney, Street Works board chair. “Sharon has an excellent track record as a creative thinker and consensus builder,” Sawney continued. “After a national search, our board felt that she is the right choice for our organization.”

Hurt will continue to serve as the President & CEO of the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P.) as approved by its board of directors. She will lead both organizations.

Street Works recently consolidated from multiple locations around Nashville and into the same office suites as J.U.M.P. The move proved to be highly effective as the more convenient location has increased productivity and synergy for staff.

“A focused, diligent leader is what we’ve learned to use in describing Sharon, as she jumped in to assist us during our transition,” Sawney said. “She has proven she is able to leverage her various roles in the community to improve Street Works. We are privileged to have someone of her caliber and who is so deeply rooted in our community.”

During Hurt’s time as interim executive director of Street Works, the organization received the first designation in the State of Tennessee for the new Syringe Service Program, which has served over 1700 persons in the first month. She has initiated a proactive media relations program which already garnered both local and national media presence, as well as reducing turnover rates for the organization.

“As leaders we must be courageous enough to think about and do things differently,” said Hurt. “From various professional experiences, I have learned to build and evolve to improve others, organizations and myself. It’s an honor to serve both, while leading and managing two roles as a change agent.”