Veterans Job Fair Thursday Sept 13 at Nissan Stadium

This Thursday, September 13th, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host a Veterans Job Fair at Nissan Stadium from 11am to 3pm. Nashville-area employers will be on-site to hire hundreds of transitioning military service members, veterans and military spouses. The event is sponsored by Farmers Insurance & Blue Line Rental and will feature DAV’s Mobile Unit that will assist veterans on-site with benefits questions and claims.

Statistics prove that veteran employment is working for U.S. businesses. The U.S. Department of Labor recently released a report that confirms veteran unemployment has reached an all-time low of 3%. Veterans are one percent lower in unemployment than their civilian peers who currently rank at 4%. This data confirms that employers are actually competing among each other to hire highly trained military talent in the civilian workforce. There is no better time than now for veterans and military spouses to be professionally curious.