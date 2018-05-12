Waiting List for Andrew Jackson Courts to Open at Noon May 14, 2018

Online Only Applications Will Be Accepted on a First-Come, First-Served Basis



Nashville, Tenn – MDHA will open its waiting list for Andrew Jackson Courts on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon May 14 and continuing through 3 p.m. May 25, 2018. Anyone currently on the Andrew Jackson Courts waiting list will need to reapply.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the waiting list period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing). A valid email address is required, and applicants will be notified by email when their application is received.

The new online only application for 2018 is more extensive than previous online only application and will require additional time and information. A sample application is available to view on MDHA’s website so that applicants to gather the information needed to complete the application ahead of time. Please go to the home page and look under latest news. A link to the sample application is embedded in the waiting list story.

Assistance with the application will be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. North.

Applicants in need of assistance may also stop by the Andrew Jackson Courts management office between 1 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15 or Thursday, May 24. The Andrew Jackson Courts management office is located at 1457 Jackson St.

Anyone needing access to a computer with internet service may visit a public library.

Andrew Jackson Courts is a traditional family property with one through three bedroom units.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation call 615-252-8464. For other accommodation or service such as TDD, please call 615-252-8599.

