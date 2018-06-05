Waiting List for Napier Place to Open, Accepting Online Only Applications on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

MDHA opened its waiting list for Napier Place on a first-come, first-served basis beginning June 4 and continuing through 3 p.m. June 15, 2018. Anyone currently on the Napier Place waiting list will need to reapply.

Applications will be accepted online only on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the waiting list periods at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button on the home page that says Apply for Affordable Housing). A valid email address is required, and applicants will be notified by email when their application is received.

The new online only application in 2018 is more extensive than the previous online only application and will require additional time and information. A sample application is available to view on MDHA’s website so that applicants can gather information needed to complete the application ahead of time. A link to the sample application is located in the waiting list story on www.nashville-mdha.org. Look under the latest news section on the home page.

Assistance with the application will be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee’s C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. North between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period.

Applicants in need of assistance may also stop by the Napier Place management office between 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7 or Thursday, June 14. The Napier Place management office is located at 648 Claiborne St.

Anyone needing access to a computer may visit a public library.

Napier Place is a traditional family property with one through three bedroom units.

Napier Place 648 Claiborne St. Waiting List Opens: Noon June 4 Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. June 15

MDHA does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities. For assistance with language interpretation call 615-252-8464. For other accommodation or service such as TDD please call 615-252-8599.