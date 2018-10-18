WeGo Transit to Hold Procurement Open House

NASHVILLE, TN — WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) will be hosting a Procurement Open House on October 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN.

Small, minority, and female business owners are encouraged to attend and receive information on how to do business with WeGo Public Transit, network with current vendors, and learn about upcoming transit project opportunities as well as learn about the agency’s Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) vendor certification process.

“We are excited to open our doors to new and existing local partners in Tennessee as we work to expand and improve services through a variety of means,” said WeGo Chief Administrative Officer Rita Roberts-Turner. “There’s no one better to help us in those efforts than the numerous businesses and service providers right here in Tennessee, who understand the people, the climate, and the creativity it takes to meet the excitement of our area’s growth and development head-on.”

Those interested in attending the Open House should RSVP for the event by October 17, 2018 by emailing mta.procurement@nashville.gov.

Formerly known as the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority, WeGo Public Transit aims to make strides towards becoming an embraced part of Nashville by serving Davidson County’s neighborhoods as a friendly, sustainable, reliable, and trusted partner. The goal is to inspire connectivity one person, one ride, and one neighborhood at a time.

View more information about WeGo Public Transit online at http://www.nashvillemta.org