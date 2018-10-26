Winners of Women of Color Achievement Awards Announced

NASHVILLE, TN — Sharon Reynolds, President and CEO of DevMar Products, was one of the recipients of the 2018 Women of Color Achievement Awards, selected in partnership by 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc. and the Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO). A total of nine women representing a variety of industries—including technology, finance and retail—have been recognized for outstanding professional achievement, as well as for demonstrating exemplary community service. Sponsored by UPS and ActOne Group, the awards event took place on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Synovus Bank at Gulch Crossing, 1033 Demonbreun St., in Nashville.

Ms. Reynolds started DevMar Products, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of patent-pending technologies, and sustainable cleaning and safety products, to preserve the planet for generations to come. The company partners with Fortune 500 firms including Marriott International, CoreCivic and HealthTrust to create safer and healthier work environments to protect employees, patients, customers, and hospitality guests. DevMar Products is an award-winning, nationally certified woman-owned business through WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council), WOSB (Woman Owned Small Business), a member of the NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council) and is a HUBZone certified business.

“The 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee joined with the WPO to honor some phenomenally talented women in Nashville. Their hard work, leadership and entrepreneurship deserve recognition and appreciation. The honorees have provided awesome examples that the young men we serve can learn from and emulate,” said Luther Wright, Jr., Chairman, 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

“We are very proud to continue our ongoing partnership with 100 Black Men to acknowledge a distinguished group of influential women business leaders. Each one is at the peak of her professional achievement, demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities and running multi-million-dollar businesses. They also devote their time and energy to improving the quality of life in our local communities. We salute all of Nashville’s powerful award winners everywhere,” said Marsha Firestone Ph.D., President and Founder of the Women Presidents’ Organization.

“Building strong and vibrant communities is a priority for us at UPS. We understand the power of small businesses to improve people’s lives. I would like to congratulate the Women of Color Award recipients and thank the Women Presidents’ Organization and 100 Black Men for recognizing the outstanding contributions of these enterprising women,” said Mona Long, Managing Director of Sales, UPS.

Others honored included:

• Danielle Austen, Fluent 360

• LaDonna Boyd, RH Boyd Publishing Corp.

• Nisha Goyal-Parikh, Gabbyville Virtual Receptionist

• Pam Martin, Cushion Employer Services

• Darpan Mukerji, UNIIK, LLC

• Brenda Odom, U-Kno Catering

• Sharon Reynolds, DevMar Products

• Page Turner, Page Turner Unlimited LLC

• Tera Vazquez, Guy Brown