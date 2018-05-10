‘Women for Briley’ Group Forms to Back Briley for Mayor

NASHVILLE, TN — A large and growing group of women reflecting the wide interests, diversity and aspirations of Nashville women has assembled a grassroots movement to elect David Briley mayor on May 24.

With over 500 women – and growing, as the group conducts organized expansion across Davidson County – have signed an endorsement of Mayor Briley and are actively urging Nashville’s registered women voters to elect the incumbent mayor to fill the final year of a term vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. A list of endorsees is attached to the emailed press release.

“David Briley possesses the values, principles and judgment that are needed in the mayor’s office to lead our great city forward,” said Andrea Perry, an attorney at Bone McAllester Norton and past recipient of the Nashville ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. “I’ve known David for many years and admired his leadership role as a public servant to advance technology, establish higher standards for human rights, support education. He is a listener, a collaborator and a leader.”

“Mayor Briley has been on the front lines of issues impacting equality and advancing policies to improve education and employment opportunities,” said Margaret Behm, an attorney and a member of the Tennessee Women’s Hall of Fame. “His vision that as Nashville gains prosperity that city do everything it can to spread that success to the corners of the county is one that should inspire all voters, and especially women, to support Mayor Briley.”

Women for Briley is advancing its campaign in a grassroots fashion with a largely organizing committee working in Nashville’s 35 Metro Council districts. The group is working phones, email and conducting meetings to push early voting and election-day support for Briley.

The group’s backing of Briley follows a recent campaign announcement that 29 Metro Council members, including 26 district representatives, endorse Briley.

“As this news demonstrates, support for David Briley is gaining steam,” said Emily Passini, Briley for Mayor campaign manager. “People know, like and respect David Briley. They have confidence in him to lead Metro Government with a strong, guiding hand and make decisions that are best for the city. They want David to remain mayor for his experience and stability of the city.”

David Briley became the eighth mayor of Metropolitan Government of Nashville on March 6, 2018. He is a former Metro Vice Mayor (2015-2018) and Metro Council At-Large Member (1999-2007). Briley for Mayor is on the web at www.davidbriley.com on Twitter @BrileyForMayor and on Facebook at /DavidBrileyforMayor.