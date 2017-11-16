World War II Movie Playing at Belcourt Theater Nov. 17-23

NASHVILLE, TN — MUDBOUND, playing at the Belcourt Theater November 17 – 23. Set in the rural American South during World War II, MUDBOUND is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. Directed by Nashville native Dee Rees (PARIAH, BESSIE) with screenplay co-written by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, and based on the acclaimed novel by Hillary Jordan. Principal cast: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan. See www.Belcourt.org for show times.