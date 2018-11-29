YWCA Receives $550K Federal Grant to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee was recently awarded a $515,000 grant to provide transitional housing support to women and children leaving the Weaver Domestic Violence Center and starting their lives anew. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) – Office on Violence Against Women funding supports holistic, victim-centered approaches for moving victims of domestic violence to permanent housing.

“This funding is a testament to the excellent work the YWCA does in moving survivors of domestic abuse from emergency shelter into safe, stable housing,” said YWCA President & CEO Sharon K. Roberson. “Without adequate housing and support systems in place, a domestic violence survivor is more likely to return to her abuser. This federal grant will help us break that cycle of abuse.”

The DOJ grant will enable the YWCA to serve at least 20 families with rental subsidies, security and utility deposits and payments, and supportive services, including therapy, child care and transportation assistance. YWCA case management will also be provided to ensure the domestic violence survivor and her family have the tools to complete the transition to full community reintegration with affordable housing.

“The YWCA does so much to make Middle Tennessee a better place, and I’m thrilled that it’s getting federal recognition,” U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper said. “The YWCA’s prevention and intervention programs are models for our nation, and I’m thankful for everything they do to end violence against women.”

YWCA’s transitional housing recipients also receive the services of Re-New at the YWCA. This volunteer run program fully furnishes and decorates the homes of survivors who are leaving the Weaver Center and transitioning into their new homes. To date, 195 women and 279 children have benefitted from Re-New at the YWCA. Learn more about this unique and inspiring program on the YWCA website at www.ywcanashville.com/renew .

For 120 years, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has helped women, girls and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee build safer, more self-sufficient lives. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Programs include Domestic Violence Services, Girls Inc., AMEND Together, Dress for Success and the Family Literacy Center. For more information, visit www.ywcanashville.com , follow us on twitter @YWCANashville and find us on Facebook facebook.com/YWCANashville.