New Bakery Sweetens Nashville’s Valentine’s Day

Nashville, TN—Local bakery delivery service brings artisan internet-inspired pastries to Nashville.

Nashville’s growing and thriving food scene welcomes a new bakery called Sweeten the Day. The company’s desserts change frequently, and are inspired by blog posts and Pinterest pins. For Valentine’s Day, Sweeten the Day is partnering with WhatMollyMade.com, a food-centered blog and favorite of Sweeten the Day’s Chief Sweet Officer and founder, Stephanie Lee.

“We’re really excited about Valentine’s Day,” Lee says. “We’re featuring some of the blog’s yummiest treats in our Best of Pinterest: Valentine’s Dessert Box, including Raspberry Crumb Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie S’mores Bars, and Four Layer Caramel Nougat Brownies. We’re also baking up our Chocolate Lover’s Dream, which is filled with super decadent brownie creations—we’re talking salted caramel and chocolate layered upon chocolate.”

Nashville residents can opt to pick up desserts locally on February 13th or 14th, or have them delivered directly to their home. Sweeten the Day will ship nationwide for holidays.

“If your Valentine is in another state, we’ve got you covered,” Lee says.

The company’s internet-inspired approach sets them apart from other local bakeries. Lee says, “The bakeries in Nashville are simply amazing! It’s so exciting to be part of that community. We share their love for the art of baking, but we deliver decadent treats in a less-conventional way. Through our themed dessert days, like Sunday Morning Sweets and We-Made-It Wednesdays, we feature new, fun desserts every week. And people get to vote for what treats they want.” Themed dessert days will begin after Valentine’s Day.

Sweeten the Day’s mission to “make the world a sweeter place” extends beyond their baked goods. Lee states,”We donate at least 10% of net profits to World Vision and Disabled American Veterans, two charities that truly do a world of good. We love World Vision because they’re not willing to let anyone in any corner of the globe be forgotten. They provide nutrition, clean water, disaster relief, education, and more for kids, families, and communities.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is an equally amazing organization. A dear friend, who is an incredible advocate for veterans and a combat veteran herself, has seen firsthand how DAV advocates for our veterans and makes sure that they have the resources they need to thrive in life. They fight on behalf of those who have fought so unselfishly for our freedom.”

Lee adds,“We want every dessert we deliver to remind people that they’re worth celebrating and that they matter. All of us need that extra bit of encouragement from time to time, to know that we have something special to share with the world. Every person has something unique and wonderful to contribute, and when they have the courage to do that, I think it enriches cities and communities in a way that nothing else can.”

To order your own Pinterest-themed box or to learn more about the company visit, www.sweetentheday.com.