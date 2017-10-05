It’s New Foods for a New Season at Bridgestone

By Janice Malone

NASHVILLE, TN — Predators fans are in for even more treat for this season, not only is their team the NHL Western Conference Champs but when the new season opens, there will be new and improved concessions and beverages throughout Bridgestone Arena. From top to bottom, both hockey fans and Bridgestone concert guests will enjoy an elevated fan and guest experience featuring specialty food items and newly crafted cocktails. Smashville fans can sip and chew on some of the tastiest of treats and drinks while cheering their team on to yet another championship season.

Thanks to Levy Restaurants Hospitality, Delaware North Concessions, along with Chef Mark Aleks and his talented culinary team, fans can dine on a uniquely upscale arena environment in the Patron Platinum Club, the suite level and elevated arena fare at Pucks N’ Pints.

Fans enjoying a game in Bridgestone Arena’s luxurious suites can sample delectable dishes made with fresh ingredients. This year’s options include: (partial list)

• Southern Fare Package: Chef’s garden veggies southern baby kale salad, roasted sweet potato salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders catfish nuggets and southern pecan pie

• Chicken and Waffle Cart: Crispy fried chicken served with warm Belgium waffles with green tomato jam, whipped cream, and maple syrup

• The Rib Sampler: It’s Baby Back Ribs, seasoned and smoked with a trio of sauces—Thai BBQ, three-mustard BBQ and Levy Signature BBQ.

The Patron Platinum Club is “THE PLACE” to be for Preds fans and concert-goers. This area offers guests upscale options from Levy’s Famous Chef’s Table or a quick bite from the bar’s new A la Carte menu created by Chef Marks. Some items from his new menu include:

• Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail: Served with Patron Sauce

• Mini Lobster Rolls: Served on a grilled News England split-top bun

• Chicken Lettuce Wraps: Served with butter lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, glass noodles, cilantro and red onions

• Tenderloin Sliders: Topped with pickled onions, baby arugula, and horseradish crema

• Patron and Local Beer Tastings

There’s newly expanded full-service bar outside of Section 310. The Frozen Bar on the Upper Concourse will feature:

• Frozen Bourbon Peach Tea

• The trending Frose’ wine drink

• Frozen Margaritas

• NOTE: extra thirsty fans will be happy to know that 20oz novelty cups will be available)

The Food Court Top Dog location will introduce “The Western Conference Champ” – An all-beef hot dog with smoked brisket, Tabasco, onions and creamy white BBQ sauce. The Food Court BBQ location is proud to introduce Puckett’s “Piggy Mac.” It’s Mac and cheese loaded with Puckett’s pulled pork and BBQ sauce. The Hot Chicken 109 Section will feature their new star dish—The Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese. And finally, the New Tavern 96 Menu includes one of the most memorable sandwiches a fan will never forget—The Turkey Meatloaf Burger. This one consists of a Turkey meatloaf burger with cranberry chutney, cornbread dressing, and scratch gravy. Why wait until Thanksgiving?

