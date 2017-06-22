Shoney’s Dinner For Hope, Inspiring Nashville Youth

By Clint Confehr -
Shoney’s CEO, David Davoudpour out front of the remodeled Shoney’s on Donelson Pike. Photo by Joyce Perkins

NASHVILLE, TN — In the recent Grand Opening at Shoney’s Donelson in Nashville.  CEO, David Davoudpour, invited all the children and team members from the Backfield in Motion program, along with the help of Chief Anderson to a blue light special dinner treat.

Shoney’s Chairman/CEO David Davoudpour organized the event with College Football Hall of Famer Boots Donnelly, CEO of Backfield in Motion (BIM), a non-profit tutoring boys, age 10-18, in the three R’s, and running a youth football league.

During a recent 5k fun run fundraiser for police, Davoudpour said, Chief Steve Anderson agreed to have police escort nearly 100 boys from their residence, to Shoney’s Dinner for Hope, Inspiring Nashville’s Youth.

“Often people see police take people to jail,” Davoudpour said. “How nice would it be for them to take them to dinner?”

Donnelly agrees.

“The officers let the kids know they are their friends,” Donnelly said. “They emphasized that our kids could … make a career as police officers … Shoney’s and David Davoudpour went 360 degrees out of their way to welcome, feed and make BIM youth feel important.”

BIM helps improve at-risk boys’ school attendance, behavior, academics, graduation rates, life skills, character and parents’ participation. They’re recommended to BIM by churches, community centers, behavioral organizations, government agencies, teachers, principals and counselors who want them to reach their potential and contribute to society.

At dinner, the boys and their advocates saw how nearly all Shoney’s restaurants will look someday. A modern restaurant appearance succeeds the red and white theme of Shoney’s buildings.

“It’s a rebirth of Shoney’s,” Davoudpour said. “We continue to create memorable experience for our guests … I didn’t want to deviate. I just want to improve it.”

Near I-40, “Our Donelson Pike store is our vision for the future,” Davoudpour said. It’s Shoney’s first upgrade in Tennessee. Others are in Atlanta, Panama City and other markets. Shoney’s near Nissan stadium “will be re-done very soon.” Ceilings are higher. Fewer booths allow more seating. Flooring is scuff-resistant tile to reduce slip and fall liability. And there’s a bar.

“Naturally there are beverages,” Davoudpour said. “We want to provide a dining option for all demographics … There’s a new generation of American diners … that’s what they’re looking for.”

Renovation costs $200,000 to $500,000, “depending on whether it requires a bar,” Davoudpour said. If Shoney’s neighbors don’t want a bar, “We would honor their wishes.” But, “Donelson is the Cadillac of the Cadillacs.”

Based at Elm Hill Pike headquarters, Shoney’s Director, Juan Gipson says adding big screen TVs brought new customers to watch sports.

Donnelly says he’s patronized Shoney’s, and is “more inclined to now that there’re TVs” there.

Still, Davoudpour said, it’s a restaurant, not a tavern. Executive Chef Eric Cleveland grew up by his mother cooking at home.

“Shoney’s has invested heavily to provide a superior product and exceptional service,” Davoudpour said. Its brand name is worth protecting.

Davoudpour is exuberant, optimistic and has “real people offering real food at a real price” and likes customers saying “Wow, this is great American food.”

Donnelly said, “David Davoudpour, has a heart for disadvantaged kids bigger than Shoney’s building.”

Megan Miller leading the audience in singing the National Anthem before the program began inside Shoney’s. All photos by Joyce Perkins
l-r; Councilwoman Karen Y. Johnson, Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher, Juan Gipson, Shoney’s executive; Steve Anderson, Metro PD Chief, Rosetta Miller Perry, Tribune publisher; David Davoudpour, CEO Shoney’s; Pastor Howard E. Jones, candidate for Senate District 19 and Hope Hines All photos by Joyce Perkins
Pastor Howard E. Jones, candidate for Senate District 19, leads the audience in prayer for the students under the tutelage of Coach Boots Donnelly.
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson giving words guidance to the students who were conversing and eating dinner with Nashville’s finest.
Publisher Rosetta Miller Perry told the students that Nashville will partner with them to provide excellence in education so that they will have a bright future ahead of them.
Councilwoman Karen Y. Johnson told the students the best is yet to come for all of them and that she was once a student employee of Shoney’s. She said she had all the confidence in the world in them and was proud that Coach Boots Donnelly had given so much of his life to help guide them so that one day some of them will be sitting in the council and others will be policemen, mayor and maybe even governor.
Dave Davoudpour, CEO, Shoney’s, welcomed everyone especially the youth an exciting Shoney’s near the airport. He said he has worked with young people for many years and was so proud of the youth in Nashville. He said this “family” Shoney’s is the most exciting restaurant in the area in quite some time. Dave said he was proud that he could always call on Chief of Police Steve Anderson, Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller Perry, Hope Hines, Coach Boots Donnelly, Don Aaron, Public Affairs Manager, Metor PD; and others to support any endeavor he has for the young people in Nashville. He said if you want to see a new type of Shoney’s come on out on Donaldson Pike.
Speaking is Hope Hines with Rosetta Miller Perry
l-r; David Davoudpour, Shoney’s CEO and Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr. candidate for
Don Aaron, Public Affairs Manager, Metro PD, Judge Sheila Calloway, Rosetta Miller Perry, Tribune publisher and David Davoudpour, Shoney’s CEO
Officer Tevares Hockett
l-r; Captain David Corman, Sgt. Raymond Jones, Chief Steve Anderson and Officer Burl Johnson
Officer James Boone
Officer Don Black and Officer Tevares Hockett
Officer James Boone and Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr,. candidate for Senate District 19, with kids at Shoney’s Dinner for Hope event.
Officer Darrell Osment
Officer Angela Booker
Officer Don Black
Officer Tevares Hockett
Shoney’s CEO David Davoudpour and Chief Steve Anderson say goodbye as kids leave the event.
Pastor Howard E. Jones, candidate for Senate District 19, congratualtes the kids.
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson mingles with the kids
Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr., candidate for Senate District 19, talks to one of the students
Officer Tevares Hockett and Officer Don Black
Shoney’s CEO David Davoudpour and Chief Steve Anderson say goodbye as kids leave the event
Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr. candidate for Sentate District 19 along with Metro PD Chief Steve Anderson

 

