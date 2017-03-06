TN House Democrats Mourn Passing Of Senator Doug Henry

NASHVILLE – The House Democratic Caucus is morning the loss of one of its elder statesmen: Senator Doug Henry. The retired Senator died Sunday night at the age of 90. He was the longest serving lawmaker in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, serving the Nashville area for more than 6 decades.

House Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh this morning said, “My few words cannot convey the impact of Senator Henry. His wealth of knowledge, understanding of the essence of state government, impeccable character, love of his family and fellow man, and genteel manner set the highest bar. He allowed me to be his friend and to learn from him. Our family is thinking of his”.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart also praised Senator Henry’s dedication to the state and his fiscal responsibility saying: “Senator Doug Henry was absolutely in the progressive tradition in creating and maintaining strong enduring governmental institutions, protecting them from corruption and ensuring that they were properly funded”.

Funeral arrangements for Senator Henry are still pending.