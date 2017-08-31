WSMV-TV’s Haley Mason Finalist at the Salute to Excellence Awards

NASHVILLE, TN — Hayley Mason, reporter and fill-in anchor for WSMV-TV in Nashville, was a finalist at the Salute to Excellence Awards program on August 12 in New Orleans during the 42d annual career fair and convention for the National Association of Black Journalists.

Mason’s story, “Tondra’s Story: The Battle for Baby Kingston” was entered in the investigative category for television markets ranked 16 and below in the country. Her story competed against two others. She has also won local awards in Nashville for her reporting.

In addition, Mason moderated “A Conversation with the NABJ Founders” on the first day of the convention. She led the discussion about the early days of the organization, which started with 44 founders. She asked the six founders who were able to attend their feelings about seeing the organization grow and become the largest organization of journalists of color in the country.

Mason is the president of the Nashville chapter of NABJ. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.