C-SPAN to Broadcast Rep. Turner Discussion on Ways to Combat Extremism, Bigotry, and Violence Following Charlottesville Riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. – C-SPAN 3 will broadcast a Washington DC based discussion lead by Tennessee Rep. Johnnie Turner TODAY at 9:45AM central standard time. Rep. Turner (D-Memphis) will join leading civil rights and criminal justice experts andVirginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan during the State Innovation Exchange’s fourth annual SiX Legislator Conference to discuss ways to combat extremism and violence. They will appear in a panel titled: “Charlottesville and Beyond: Facing Off Against Racism in the Time of Trump.”

“I’ve spent many years combating racism, including marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, working in the civil rights movement during the Sixties and serving as ExecutiveDirector of the Memphis branch of the NAACP. I’m honored to continue this much needed fight in this decade and to serve on a panel with such distinguished people”

Rep. Turner is the chair of the Tennessee Legislature’s Unsolved Civil Rights Cold CasesSpecial Joint Committee, created in 2017.

Media interested in attending can RSVP here.

Who: Rep. Johnnie Turner, Memphis,Tennessee

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Virginia

Vanita Gupta, President and CEO, Leadership Conf. on Civil and Human Rights

Ashley Allison, Senior Advisor, Leadership Conf. on Civil and Human Rights

Dr. Wes Bellamy, Vice-Mayor, City of Charlottesville

Lisa Graybill, Deputy Legal Dir. for Criminal Justice Reform, Southern Poverty Law Center

What: “Charlottesville and Beyond: Facing Off Against Racism in the Time of Trump,” Fourth Annual SiX Legislator Conference

When: TODAY, Monday October 9, 2017; Time: 9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT

Where: Omni Shoreham Hotel – Regency Ballroom, 2500 Calvert Street NW, Washington, DC 20008