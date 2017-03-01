Chance The Rapper Joins Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and More as ESSENCE® Festival Headliner

Full Performance Lineup Revealed for ESSENCE Festival® Concert Series, June 30–July 2 in New Orleans

(NEW YORK, NY, March 1, 2017) – Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper will join Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and others as a headliner of Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola®, taking place June 30–July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After recently making history as the first streaming-only artist to win multiple Grammys in top categories such as Best Rap Album and Best New Artist, Chance The Rapper will make his ESSENCE Festival® debut and round out the full performance lineup for the festival concert series of more than 40 acts, including new additions: No Limit Records performance featuring Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk and inspired by Master P; BJ the Chicago Kid; Daley; Elle Varner; Emily Estefan; Gallant; Kelly Price; Leela James; and Rhonda Ross.

The full weekend concert lineup is as follows:

2017 Mainstage Artists

Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, No Limit Records’ Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

2017 Superlounge Artists

BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Jhené Aiko, June’s Diary, Kelly Price, Lalah Hathaway, Leela James, Lizzo, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, PJ, Sir the Baptist, Remy Ma, Ro James, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Featuring Shirley Jones, Tweet, Yuna

Weekend ticket packages are on sale now with prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival® visit EssenceFestival.com.

Media applications for the 2017 ESSENCE Festival® are now open. To apply for media accreditation to the nightly concerts, visit the following link:https://ef2017.wufoo.com/forms/q50k7xn11i0evt

Join the festival community: Follow us on Twitter @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2017 ESSENCE Festival on Facebook.

The 2017 ESSENCE Festival® is presented by Coca-Cola® and sponsored by Ford, State Farm and Walmart.