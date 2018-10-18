Danielle Brown Elected President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC — Danielle Brown has been elected the 26th national president of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. The announcement was made at the organization’s 43rd National Convention held in Kansas City, Missouri in July.

“I’m humbled by the great opportunity to serve as the 26th National President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc..,” Mrs. Brown said. “Opportunities have never been greater for children of color, yet at the same time, they continue to face challenges that have plagued generations before them. The purpose of our organization has always been to equip our children with the tools needed not just to get by in America, but to succeed, to thrive, to lead and to serve in the 21st century. I’m looking forward to continuing the great work done by my predecessors in this regard.”

Jack and Jill of America is celebrating its 80th anniversary. It is the nation’s oldest African American family organization, founded in 1938 with the specific mission of nurturing future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its nearly 250 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, the organization consists of more than 30,000 family members, which includes mother members, fathers and children ages two through 19.

Jack and Jill of America chapters also support non-profit organizations through its philanthropic arm, the Jack and Jill of America Foundation which is among the first foundations established by African-American families in the United States. Since its founding in 1968, the foundation has granted millions of dollars to worthy causes supporting children and families.

Mrs. Brown grew up as a child in the organization, and – following in the footsteps of her Great Aunt, a founding member of the organization’s first chapter in Philadelphia Chapter, her Mother, a founding member of the Loudoun County, Virginia Chapter, and her Aunt, a past National Vice President – she joined the organization as a mother in 1998, in the Alexandria Mount Vernon Chapter and later transferred to her current Loudoun County Virginia Chapter.

Over the last two decades, she has served Jack and Jill in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as its national vice president. A graduate of George Mason University, Mrs. Brown brings more than 25 years of proven expertise in nonprofit development, fundraising, public relations, event planning and executive sales. She is active in several organizations devoted to serving the community, including the Links Inc.

In addition to Mrs. Brown, delegates to the Jack and Jill of America, Inc., 2018 convention chose a slate of new officers to lead the organization, including National Vice President Tanya Hand, of the Indianapolis, Indiana Chapter; National Program Director Lisa Grant-Dawson of the Greater Vallejo, California Chapter; National Recording Secretary Michelle Gentry Anderson of the Tulsa Oklahoma Chapter; National Corresponding Secretary Consuella Guillory-Adams of the Houston, Texas Chapter; National Treasurer Pamela D. Taylor of the Raleigh-Wake, North Carolina Chapter; and National Editor Gina Williams-Jackson of the Memphis, Tenn. Chapter.

