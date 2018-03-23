‘He Was Kind And Quiet:’ On Racism, Humanity And How White Terrorists Are Often Treated Better Than Their Victims

MICHAEL ARCENEAUX

This week, The New York Times was heavily criticized for publishing an articleabout the Austin bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, using language that described him as a “quiet” and “nerdy” young man from a “tight-knit, godly family.”

As multiple people have pointed out, these sort of adjectives are rarely, if ever, used to describe actual victims of injustice such as Michael Brown, or more recently, Stephon Clark. In fact, in the New York Times article “Sacramento Man Fatally Shot by the Police in His Backyard,” not only is Clark not assigned the courtesy of having his name included in the headline, senior staff editor Christine Hauser doesn’t even make an attempt to really expound on his biography. Yes, we learn that Clark was a father, but we also learn that he had a stint at county jail.

Meanwhile, we are treated to all these details about Conditt’s upbringing while his victims are given nothing more than nods, like one of Conditt’s bombs killed “a 17-year-old man.” A teenage boy who died at the hands of a serial bomber deserves better than such a descriptor. Whether it is a conscious decision or not — and to be blunt, it’s hard to see this as anything besides intentional — it is part of longstanding pattern in which murderous white male domestic terrorists are humanized in ways Black victims are not.

And as we all know, it’s not just mainstream publications guilty of this despicable double standard.

Interim Austin police chief ­Brian Manley revealed Conditt made a 25-minute video “confession” on his cellphone detailing how he built several explosive devices.

As Manley explained in a news conference: “Having listened to that recording, he does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate. But instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.”

Likewise, White House press secretary and serial liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that there “is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time.” Rounding out the hypocrisy is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who when asked on Fox and Friends on Wednesday if Conditt was a terrorist was non committal. “Was his goal to terrorize, or did he have some other type of agenda?,” Abbott asked. “Obviously, there was terror.”

The Washington Post’s Samantha Schmidt wondered, “Would Conditt be characterized in the same way if he had been a person of color, such as a Black or Muslim man?”