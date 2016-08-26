Journalist Curry Dies at 69

“He (Curry) started early giving back,” said journalist Dwight Lewis, a reporter and columnist for The Nashville Tennessean for 40 years until his retirement in 2011. Lewis was a long time colleague of Curry. Lewis said he and Curry met while both were in college and toying with journalism. Lewis, who played baseball at Tennessee A & I State College, now Tennessee State University, wrote for The Meter, the campus paper. Curry, quarterback for

the Knoxville College football team, was editor of the college paper. They met at a summer journalism camp in Atlanta held by then Clark College, Lewis said. Both became newspaper reporters upon graduation, Lewis recalled, seeing one another at various journalism gatherings in subsequent years.

Before completing his studies at Knoxville, Curry would expand his abilities through summer history scholarships at Yale and Harvard Universities, according to his biography. “George kept going until the end,” said Lewis, reflecting upon Curry’s work and achievements. “He was like Alex Haley,” Lewis said. “Both had a hard time saying no to people,” said Lewis who came to know Haley after Haley’s book “Roots,” drew the author international acclaim.

Lewis said he remembers the day after Alex (Haley) died, Lamar Alexander (not yet elected to the U.S. Senate), who had befriended Haley over the years, said “We used him up. I thought about the same thing with George (Curry),” said Lewis. I guess he was just one of those people who had a hard time saying no to people. He (Curry) wanted to give everything he had,” Lewis said of Curry.

Indeed a look at Curry’s career showed he was among the generation of people who did their best to make good on the news business paths carved by the pioneer generation of black journalists that preceded him, people like the late Robert Churchwell, William A. Reed Jr. and Leonard Thomlinson.

Curry, one time editor of The Aurora, the college’s student paper, and quarterback of its college football team, was being hailed for his achievements as a noted newspaper journalist, magazine and news service editor, civil rights advocate, mentor of aspiring journalists and author. After completing his studies in 1970 at Knoxville College, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama public high school graduate, was one of the first Blacks hired as a full-time reporter for Sports Illustrated magazine. In 1977, he left SI for the St. Louis Post Dispatch where he worked until 1983. During that time Curry, a history major in college, authored his first book, “America’s Most Famous Black Coach,” a biography of legendary college football coach Jake Gaither. He also started, in 1977, the Saint Louis Minority Journalism Workshop, one of several such programs he would launch or work with in subsequent years around the nation, including New York City and Washington, D.C. In 1983, Curry was stolen by the Chicago Tribune for which he worked for a decade as a Washington Correspondent then New York bureau chief. Those assignments put him on travel around the world and also covering the 1988 national presidential election contests in which the Rev. Jesse Jackson, then based on Chicago, made a serious bid for the Democratic nomination.

From the Tribune, Curry leaped into the magazine world as editor-in-chief of Emerge Magazine, a relatively new national monthly founded by the late Wilmer Ames, the Time Magazine editor who founded Emerge as a serious news alternative to Ebony magazine. Curry had freelanced for Ames and the two developed a good working relationship making Curry an easy choice when Ames opted to step down. “He was a good editor, a different kind of editor,” said veteran Washington editor Flo Purnell, the first person Curry hired to work with him on Emerge. Purnell had been a copy editor for USA Today. Curry wanted her to be managing editor of a national magazine with a circulation of more than 100,000 Purnell remembered. “George could pull in the broad view,” Purnell recalled this week in a telephone interview. “I knew how to think and plan ahead,” Purnell recalled.

Curry and Purnell crafted issues month after month that grabbed attention. They included cover pictures mocking President Reagan’s choice of attorney Clarence Thomas for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, ostensibly replacing the late justice Thurgood Marshall. The stories were accompanied by biting reporting on Thomas. Curry would lead coverage of ‘cyber hate,’ working with the Southern Poverty Law Center to produce one of the first national stories about hate online. The magazine continued work on civil rights murders in the South and did detailed reporting of backers of the Federalists Society, the low profile conservative political action organization. Winning widespread acclaim for their courageous work, Curry and his small team of editors, fact checkers and freelance writers and photographers often worked late nights and many weekends to produce the magazine.

One of its major high points was publication, in May, 1995, of “Kemba’s Nightmare,” a 10,000 word opus about a college freshman who become involved with a drug dealer only to be indicted and convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 24 1⁄2 years in federal prison with no chance of parole, despite being a first time, non-violent offender. The Emerge story, written by this reporter, spurred a movement in the legal community and Congress to roll back the federal laws that had resulted in thousands of minor, non-violent offenders being sentenced to years in federal prison. Under heavy lobbying from lawmakers, prison rights groups and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, then

President Bill Clinton commuted the sentence of the one-time college student, Kemba Smith, to time served — six and one half years. “He took a gamble on me, having me as the poster child on an issue,” Smith said in a telephone interview this week after hearing of Curry’s death. “He wanted to highlight an issue,” said Smith. “It wasn’t just about me.” Smith, who is a member of the state corrections board in Virginia, credits Curry’s decision to publish a story about her with creating a “movement” that continues today about prison sentencing. As for her: “His making a decision changed my life,” Smith said. “It has helped me define my purpose.”

While running the magazine and championing such issues as the emerging campaign against mandatory minimum sentences, Curry made time to volunteer as a member of the board of trustees of Knoxville College. It had taken a turn for the worse in terms of enrollment and income. By the time he became the chairman of the university’s board, the institution was nearly broke.

Curry was as surprised as the magazine’s readers when owner Robert Johnson, founder of BET Television, decided in 2003 to sell the magazine to two entrepreneurs who wanted to take the magazine in an Ebony magazine director. Within months Curry, his crew and his journalism were gone. A few years later the magazine, having won some 40 national magazine awards, was gone too.

Curry was able to continue spreading the hard news to America as editor-in-chief of the National Newspaper Publishers Association News Service, of which Tennessee Tribune

Publisher Rosetta Miller Perry is a member. Her newspaper regularly published Curry’s syndicated column on issues of importance to the general public, especially issues that are affecting people of color negatively.

“Jason Luntz, social media director, who worked directly with Tennessee students under George’s direction is devastated,” said Perry of the loss of Curry.