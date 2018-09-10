Speak-Out Against Kavanaugh Vote on September 11 on Senator’s Office Steps

Tennessee Faith & Civic Groups to lead speak-out against Kavanaugh vote at U.S. Senators’ Offices On Tuesday, September 11th, community advocates will hold a speak-out on the steps of Senators Alexander and Corker’s district offices. They will be backdropped by a mountain of paper reams representing the 100,000 documents still unavailable to the public about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. With the completion of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh’s nomination, many impacted communities have been left with many more questions and concerns, brought to light by the unparalleled secrecy of this confirmation process. We believe that a judge who cannot be properly vetted should not be confirmed to a life-time appointment to the highest court in the nation. As constituents, we urge our senators to delay the vote on Judge Kavanaugh and to not rush a process that will impact healthcare access, environmental protections, voting rights, refugee and immigrant rights, and labor rights for decades to come. With 90% of Judge Kavanaugh’s documents still unavailable to the public, there is no reason to go forward with a full vote before the Senate.

When: Tuesday 9/11/18, 12 noon to 1 PM CST

Who: Indivisible Tennessee, Veterans for Peace, American Muslim Advisory Council, Vanderbilt Divinity School Racial Justice Collaborative, Moral Movement Tennessee, and Tennessee Activist Coalition

What: Tennesseans’ Speak-Out Against Judge Kavanaugh

Where: U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander& Bob Corker Nashville Offices, 3322 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 (*on the steps/ entrance facing street of West End Ave.)

“I believe that the President should be excused from some of the burdens of ordinary citizenship while serving in office. We should not burden a sitting President with civil suits, criminal investigations, or criminal prosecutions.”

-”Separation of Powers During the Forty Fourth Presidency and Beyond,” by Brett Kavanaugh, Minnesota Law Review, 2009