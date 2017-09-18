Nathalie N. Parker, national coordinator for the National Network of Young Adults for the United Methodist Church, is the this week’s guest on Take 10 with The Tribune. Parker discusses the the National Lit conference convening Sept. 21 on the campus of Atlanta Clark University with Sandra Long Weaver, editorial director for The Tribune. The network focuses on young African Americans enrolled in divinity school looking to go into the ministry. You can learn more at www.nationalLITconference.com.