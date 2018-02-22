TBI: Nude cellphone photos, deleted chats may show evidence of crime in Mayor Megan Barry affair

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has obtained nude photos of a woman taken on the phone of former Sgt. Rob Forrest, evidence that investigators believe shows Nashville Mayor Megan Barry engaged in an affair with her former bodyguard while he was on duty.

The photos are referenced in an affidavit in support of a search warrant that Nashville Judge Steve Dozier signed Tuesday seeking access to the contents of Barry’s cellphone. It was filed in the Criminal Court Clerk’s office Thursday.

The TBI obtained a search warrant and took possession of Barry’s phone Friday, the records show. The mayor and her attorney have refused to share the pass code to unlock it, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit cites explicit images of a woman’s body found on Forrest’s phone that appear to be taken while he was on out-of-town trips with the mayor.

Also on Forrest’s phone, subpoenaed by the TBI earlier this month, investigators have uncovered 260 deleted chats between that device and Barry’s phone number as well as 35 deleted call logs, the affidavit states.

Based on the photos and deleted chats they discovered on Forrest’s phone, the TBI says it has probable cause to seek evidence they believe could show a crime was committed.

The affidavit cites state statutes for misconduct of public officials and employees and theft of property.

“A search of Megan Barry’s phone could reveal information that is crucial evidence for this case,” the affidavit reads. “In particular, data and information that has been deleted from Sgt. Forrest’s phone may still exist on Megan Barry’s phone.”

“The deleted chats and messages between Sgt. Forrest and Megan Barry, if recovered, could provide further evidence of their activities while Sgt. Forrest reported to be on duty.”