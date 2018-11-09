1st Annual Fall Heritage Days kicks off this weekend at the Museum of Appalachia!

demonstrations. This family-friendly event will be held this Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th from 9am-5pm each day, rain or shine. NORRIS, TN — Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia will transport guests back in time through the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of pioneer traditions anddemonstrations. This family-friendly event will be held this Friday, November 9and Saturday, November 10from 9am-5pm each day, rain or shine.

Guests will enjoy:

· The Great Appalachian Fiddlers’ Convention, featuring fiddle, banjo, and guitar contests (to be held Saturday)

· Mule jumping and mule obstacle course competitions and a mule logging exhibition (to be held Saturday)

· Old time demonstrations like sawmilling, soap making, toy & doll making, blacksmithing, pottery making and more

· Antique tractors & engines and a slow tractor race

· Skillet and wrench toss competitions, hayrides, and additional games and activities

· Live bluegrass & folk music

· Seasonal food selections

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 13-17), and $6 for children (ages 5-12). Children under 5 and Museum members are free and parking is free. You can also purchase a family ticket for $40 that includes two adults with youth and/or children.

