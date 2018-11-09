1st Annual Fall Heritage Days kicks off this weekend at the Museum of Appalachia!

NORRIS, TN — Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia will transport guests back in time through the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of pioneer traditions and demonstrations. This family-friendly event will be held this Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th from 9am-5pm each day, rain or shine.
Guests will enjoy:
· The Great Appalachian Fiddlers’ Convention, featuring fiddle, banjo, and guitar contests (to be held Saturday)
· Mule jumping and mule obstacle course competitions and a mule logging exhibition (to be held Saturday)
· Old time demonstrations like sawmilling, soap making, toy & doll making, blacksmithing, pottery making and more
· Antique tractors & engines and a slow tractor race
· Skillet and wrench toss competitions, hayrides, and additional games and activities
· Live bluegrass & folk music
· Seasonal food selections
Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 13-17), and $6 for children (ages 5-12). Children under 5 and Museum members are free and parking is free. You can also purchase a family ticket for $40 that includes two adults with youth and/or children.
Visit our website, www.museumofappalachia.org, for more information.
As a non-profit, Smithsonian affiliated organization, the Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts and culture of an earlier time for the benefit of future generations; and to instill in the community – regionally, nationally and internationally – a greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Appalachian heritage. The Museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville at I-75, exit 122, then one mile east.
