Memphis NAACP Executive Director Madeleine Taylor Retires

MEMPHIS, TN — Madeleine Taylor, retired after 26 years with the NAACP including six years as director. Taylor retired in December 2016.
Taylor has been integral to the work of the civil rights organization that has been an essential part of the city’s history before, during and after the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.
She had the opportunity to serve the community in a number of different venues whether voter empowerment, employment, criminal justice, health care, education or youth work. She said
“This journey has been truly invaluable and I hope that I have been able to make a difference for the many who seek the help of the NAACP daily. It is more than a job. It is a passion. It is an experience.”
Taylor has also served as a Memphis City Council member. She began her career as a social worker at MAP-South, a War on Poverty program in the 1960s. She has also been a teacher with Memphis City Schools and marketing manager for South Central Bell and AT&T.