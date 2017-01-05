Memphis NAACP Executive Director Madeleine Taylor Retires

MEMPHIS, TN — Madeleine Taylor, retired after 26 years with the NAACP including six years as director. Taylor retired in December 2016.

Taylor has been integral to the work of the civil rights organization that has been an essential part of the city’s history before, during and after the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

She had the opportunity to serve the community in a number of different venues whether voter empowerment, employment, criminal justice, health care, education or youth work. She said