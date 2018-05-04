State Lottery Officer Receives Award

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — The man who oversees Tennessee’s lottery gaming systems’ operations, electronic drawing systems and operations has received a lifetime achievement award.

He’s Andy Davis, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation’s chief financial and information systems officer. Davis received the Maj. Peter J. O’Connell Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award from the Public Gaming Research Institute.

The award, named for a law enforcement officer who became the first director of the Rhode Island Lottery, honors those who’ve “distinguished themselves over a long period of time and have made important contributions in the lottery industry,” PGRI CEO Paul Jason said.

Davis was recruited in 2003 by the Tennessee Lottery to be part of a diverse and experienced executive team to lead a fast, successful start-up.

“This prestigious award adds to Andy’s long list of accomplishments,” Tennessee Lottery President/CEO Rebecca Hargrove said. “He’s a rare combination of a chief financial officer and a chief information systems officer … a testament to the depth of his talents.

“Andy brings valuable expertise and insight to the industry,” she said. “We’re proud to have him on our team.”

Notified by Hargrove, Davis received the award March 28 at the PGRI conference in Miami. Past recipients selected the winner.

In 2015, Davis received the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries’ Powers Award for outstanding performance. He’s the founding chair of NAASPL’s Lottery Standard API Working Group, which explores ways to increase revenue through retailer expansion in national corporate accounts to benefit lotteries nationwide.

Davis’ bachelor’s of business administration is from Mercer University in Macon, Ga. He became a certified public accountant in 1990.

He’s experienced in auditing, accounting and information systems. Before joining Tennessee’s Lottery, he worked 10 years for Georgia’s lottery and was: senior vice president, finance and information systems; senior vice president, operations/management information systems; finance vice president; and internal controls vice president.