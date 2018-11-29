Tennessee House Democrats Elect First Black Party Leader, Karen Camper

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus today elected its leadership positions for the upcoming 111th General Assembly of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis was named House Minority Leader. Camper is the first African-American and the first African-American woman to hold the position. Camper said, “I am honored by the faith the Caucus has shown in me and I pledge to bring the type of aggressive leadership needed to advance legislation that promotes the Democratic agenda, such as quality health care and economic opportunities for all Tennesseans.” Leader Camper was also chosen to be the Democratic nominee for the Speaker of the House position and Rep. Bo Mitchell of Nashville will be the Democratic nominee for House Speaker Pro Tempore. Rep. Mike Stewart of Nashville will retain his position as Democratic Caucus Chair.

Other positions elected today were as follows:

• Minority Leader Pro Tempore — Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis

• Assistant Minority Leader — Rep. Rick Staples of Knoxville

• Minority Whip — Rep. Jason Powell of Nashville

• Minority Floor Leader — Rep. Harold Love Jr. of Nashville

• Caucus Vice-Chair — Rep. Antonio Parkinson of Memphis

• Caucus Secretary — Rep. London Lamar of Memphis

• Caucus Treasurer — Rep. Vincent Dixie of Nashville

In addition to the above, Reps. Bill Beck and Darren Jernigan of Nashville and Rep. Larry Miller of Memphis were elected to fill the 3 House Democratic positions on the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.