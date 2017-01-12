Tribune’s 2016 Person of the Year: Dr. Phyllis Qualls

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Phyllis Qualls is the consummate professional. She is actively involved in the community and forever sharing her gifts and abilities for a cause greater than she that benefits all of humankind. Since she arrived in Nashville in 1991, as public relations director at Tennessee State University, she has made a significant positive impact from that time until now. She is highly regarded for her communications skills, scholarly expertise in perceptions and knowledge on women and minority issues and education. She strives for successful positive results in all that she does on her life’s journey.

Whether promoting TSU or the State of Tennessee in tourism, she has told the stories of the importance of these organizations. Whether helping families from the devasting flood of 2010 as a FEMA staffer or working with the African Methodist Episcopal Church on its quadrennial conferences handling communications, she ensures that facts are put forth to the public. Whether promoting women’s issues as Executive Director of the Tennessee Economic Council on Women, advocating for women to be empowered to be strong secure independent citizens or working as a Deputy Clerk with the Davidson County Clerk’s Office, she strives to help, assist and inspire. A former broadcast journalist and writer, she strives to get to the core of the matter. Whether working with social and civic organizations such as Cable, The Community Fund of Middle Tennessee, Les Gemmes, Societas Docta, Consortium of Doctors or the Coalition of 100 Black Women/Foundation, she gives her all and has a way of taking a project, position or event and making it more effective than it was before she touched it. Her role with the 25th Anniversary program of the Tennessee Tribune, the Ribbon Cutting & Dedication of Kingdom Café and Grill, and the Sesquicentennial Anniversary of her church, Greater Bethel A.M. E., among others speak to her passion about her work.