Advance Financial’s Scholarship Program Now Accepting High School Seniors Applications

NASHVILLE, TN — Award-winning Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial is accepting applications now through March 30 for its Advancing Education Scholarship program. Scholarships are available to seniors at accredited Tennessee schools who reside in a county served by Advance Financial. The students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and plan to attend a two- to four-year institution in the United States as an undergraduate.

The $1,000 awards are provided to cover part of the students’ college expenses for the fall semester of their freshman year. Over the past nine years, the company has awarded more than $133,600 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Tennessee through the Advance Financial Foundation.

“There are so many bright young students across the state who have promising futures ahead of them when given the right opportunities to pursue their potential,” said Shantrelle Johnson, VP of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “As a company we want to help them get off to a strong start in their academic endeavors. We welcome all students who are working towards higher education to apply for a scholarship, you can help us make this the biggest year yet for our Advancing Education program.”

Applications are judged on academic activities, honors, goals, community involvement and the ability to persevere in life. To fund the scholarship program, Advance Financial collects donations in all of its stores across Tennessee and matches the donations dollar-for-dollar through the Advance Financial Foundation.

The Advancing Education program is part of Advance Financial’s deep-rooted commitment to education. The company supports and funds a variety of educational initiatives, focusing on programs that improve the quality of education for preschool, grade school, and high school students, and make college more accessible to high school graduates.

Interested students can apply by visiting www.af247.com/about/community-involvement/scholarship-form.

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville, Tenn. The company currently operates more than 80 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 800 local representatives. The company provides a wide variety of financial services – including wire transfer, free bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans. Advance Financial earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the sixth year in a row. For more information visit www.af247.com