Fisk University’s Food and Music Festival Set For July 1

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University will host the 2nd annual Fisk Food and Music Festival on Saturday, July 1 from 2 pm-9 pm. Sponsored by WFSK Jazzy 88.1, Sam’s Club, and the Metro Human Relations Commission of Nashville, the family-friendly festival will include performances by renowned Jazz artists Kevin Whalum, The Hamilton Brothers, Lindsey Webster, Dr. Mark Williams, and Les Saber.

The Fisk Food and Music Festival is free, open to the public and will include music, games, local vendors, and food trucks. “WFSK has a 44-year history of being recognized as Nashville’s jazz station so bringing the Fisk Food and Music festival back for a second year was an easy decision.

It is WFSK’s longtime relationships with smooth and contemporary jazz recording artists that allows us the opportunity to bring renowned artists to Fisk University,” said Sharon Kay, general manager of WFSK Jazzy 88.1. “Last year, the Fisk Food and Music Festival brought thousands of jazz fans, university supporters, and many more to campus and we are certain that this year’s festival will be an even better event that the community can enjoy.” Festivalgoers can expect the sounds of new and established artists that are currently making waves on the Billboard music charts. In fact, headliner Lindsey Webster is currently #1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts, making her the first vocalist ever in the history of this chart to accomplish two # 1 singles. For additional information on the Fisk Food and Music Festival, contact Sharon Kay, general manager of WFSK Jazzy 88.1 at (615) 329-8754 or skay@fisk.edu

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is a private, liberal arts university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Consistently recognized for its brand of academic excellence, Fisk ranks in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Tier One of Liberal Arts institutions and the Top 10 rankings of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Fisk was also ranked #1 for most awarded research expenditures in the 2016 rankings of National Liberal Arts Institutions by The Washington Monthly. To learn more about Fisk University, please visit www.fisk.edu