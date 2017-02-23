Bethune-Cookman University President To Meet With President Donald Trump

Daytona Beach, FL.- President Edison O. Jackson, the sixth leader of Bethune-Cookman University, is one of many Historically Black College and University (HBCU) presidents headed to Washington, D.C. next week. The presidents have been invited to have a sit down with President Donald Trump and his administration.

President Jackson and his colleagues will share their concerns, propose solutions and hope for the 45th President’s support. President Jackson will chat with media outlets on the campus of B-CU on Thursday, February 23 at 1 p.m. He will share his plans and how the administration can help B-CU and other HBCUs.

The press brief will take place in White Hall in the President’s conference room. All media must be set up by 12:45 p.m.