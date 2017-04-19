Fisk Fundraiser and a Movie Coming Next Week

Nashville, TN—It will be a fundraiser and a movie next week when Fisk University, the Tennessee Tribune, and The Hurd Agency present: “FISK & FILM A Scholarship Fundraiser” April 27, 2017.

There will be an Exclusive Viewing of the new documentary film “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” by award winning documentarian Stanley Nelson. The screening will take place at the Belcourt Theatre, 2102 Belcourt Ave. Nashville, TN 37212. A reception at 6:30 PM. Movie starts at 7:30 PM. A Q&A session will immediately follow after the film, hosted by News Channel 5 anchor Vicki Yates, along with VIP guests Stanley Nelson, Dr. Frank L. Sims, Fisk University Interim President, and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President of the United Negro College Fund.

“Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” spans 170 years of American history. The 90-minute documentary film project by award-winning documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson, explores and celebrates the pivotal role HBCUs have played in the ascent of African-Americans and their families – from slavery to the present day. The film also examines the impact HBCUs have had on American history, culture, and national identity.

The film will be airing nationally on PBS’ award winning series Independent Lens in early 2018. The documentary was well received during the recent Sundance Film Festival in January. “We plan on taking the film on tour at some HBCUs before it airs on PBS,” Nelson shared with the Tribune by phone recently from his New York City area office. “So, starting in early fall, during homecoming, through February, we want hope get to every HBCU we possibly can. We want the HBCUs to really be part of getting the film out to the alumni and students because it tells this incredible story. Somebody has called this film kind of a love letter to HBCUs, and in a way, that’s what it is. In some ways, it’s critical, but on a whole, it’s a very complimentary look at HBCUs. My parents went to HBCUs. These schools are responsible for me having whatever life I, and my siblings now have. Like so many black people in this country, HBCUs have changed our lives for the better in so many ways,” adds Nelson, who is nationally recognized as one of the premier documentary filmmakers working today.

Tell Them We Are Rising is the centerpiece of a yearlong multi-platform effort called “HBCU Rising.” It features partnerships with national organizations, exclusive events, StoryCorps audio stories, video shorts, Homecoming college tours, and a crowdsourced HBCU Digital Yearbook, that will all continue to examine and celebrate the legacy of HBCUs. Mr. Nelson is inviting all HBCU students, alumni and friends to share their personal HBCU Rising story online via videos, photos, social media and their HBCU Rising Yearbook. Submit information at: http://www.hbcurising.com/yearbook/

Terrance Hurd, founder of The Hurd Agency here in Nashville, is one of the co-producers of this upcoming fundraiser event. He’s excited and optimistic about being a part of the team that’s bringing this event to Nashville and to Fisk. “I’m so proud to bring the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Nashville! We are honored to welcome filmmaker Stanley Nelson to the city. His story telling ability is remarkable. As a proud graduate of Fisk, I’m always excited about raising funds for the university. I also look forward to sharing this unique experience with alumni from Tennessee State, Morehouse, Hampton, Spelman, Tuskegee, Howard, and all other HBCU graduates,” says Hurd.

Tickets for this event are going fast! Tickets: $150.00 ($100.00 is Tax Deductible) RSVP by APRIL 20th by calling 615.329.8530 or email JFisher@fisk.edu