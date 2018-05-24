Beyoncé Gives $25k Scholarship to Fisk University

NASHVILLE, TN — Beyoncé recently announced that she was donating $100,000 to four historically black colleges and universities through her BeyGOOD initiative. One week later, just when you thought the first weekend of Beychella and her subsequent HBCU scholarship announcement would be impossible to top, Beyoncé took #Beychella2 even further over the top, then announced that four more $25,000 scholarships had been added to her Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The four additional scholarships come courtesy of Google.org, Google’s charitable organization, which announced that it was matching Beyoncé’s original donation in a press release on Monday. The $25,000 grants will be awarded to one student at each of four HBCUs: Texas Southern University, Fisk University, Grambling State University, and Morehouse College. Beyoncé’s original $100,000 is set to be split between Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University, and Bethune-Cookman University. Each of the eight scholarships will go to students, chosen by their universities, who maintain at least a 3.5 GPA and are studying literature, creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science, and/or engineering. The grants will be awarded this summer, and will go toward 2018–2019 tuition.

Bey paid homage to HBCUs during both weekends of Coachella. Not only did she introduce a new line of merch featuring a logo similar to a Black Greek Letter Organization’s, but she was also backed by a marching band and step team inspired by those of an HBCU.