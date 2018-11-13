Brown’s 42 Leads Lady Bulldogs to Victory

Former Overton star scores her career high in 87-72 victory.

NASHVILLE- Former Overton High School star and senior point guard LaShae Brown scored a career high 42 points and freshman Ileah Chambly added 19 as the Fisk University Lady Bulldogs (3-3) defeated the Crawley’s Ridge College Lady Pioneers 87-72 in Monday night action at Fisk. The victory was the second win in a row for Fisk.

The Lady Pioneers started fast going up 6-0 to start the game. Lady Bulldog head coach Lauren “Cocoa” Falohun called a timeout and her team scored the next eight points to get back in the game. The game was close throughout the first half with the Lady Pioneers clinging to a two point halftime lead. In the third quarter, Brown went to work first hitting a three pointer followed up with a layup to give Fisk a three point lead.

“We wanted to come out fast and get easy baskets,” said Falohun. “LaShae led us all night. I was surprised that she scored so much because everything was in the offense. She put pressure on them by going to the basket a lot. She had three ‘and ones’. That had problems guarding her and some others. She got 42 tonight, maybe she can get it again or maybe someone else will. It is good to be on the streak that we are. We need to keep it going.”

The Lady Bulldogs never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game. Crawley’s Ridge was plagued with foul trouble as their top scorer Elly Burrell (19 points) and fellow starters Jae Jones and Nakeeva Brandon all fouled out. Brown shot 9 of 9 from the free throw line, teammate Dominique Lee (10 points) went 5 of 6 and Chambly was 5 of 7.

“My teammates were getting me the ball in some good spots and setting strong screens,” said Brown. “Coach wanted me to be aggressive so I kept going to the hole. Scoring that many points was great but getting the win is better. Winning on Homecoming and tonight is cool. We hope to continue this.”

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to take on Martin Methodist this Thursday and will return home on Saturday to take on Wilberforce College at 2pm.