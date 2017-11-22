Fisk University to Host Annual “Christmas at Fisk Concert”

NASHVILLE, TN — On Thursday, November 30, 2017, Fisk University will host Christmas at Fisk in the Fisk Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public.

An annual celebration, the evening will feature a Jazz Ensemble, the Fisk University Choir, student and faculty soloists, and the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers®.

“We look forward to hosting Christmas at Fisk this year. The concert is our kick-off to the Christmas holiday season, and the finale to the fall semester,” said Philip E. Autry, D.M.A, music discipline coordinator.

“We feature our students, and this year’s student soloists include freshman Anastasia Rainbow, freshman Kennedy Hall, and senior Torin Brown. The ensembles are a staple of the program.” Special guest host for the night will be Dr. Kent Wallace, the director of physics laboratories at Fisk University.

For information on Christmas at Fisk, please contact Dr. Philip E. Autry at pautry@fisk.edu or 615-329-8702.