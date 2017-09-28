Jazzy 88 WFSK to Host 12th Annual Radiothon!

NASHVILLE, TN — Jazzy 88 WFSK home to Nashville’s jazz radio, will host its 12th annual Radiothon, beginning Friday, October 6-8 as part of its annual fundraising campaign.

Serving Nashville since 1973, Jazzy 88 WFSK has a Smooth & Contemporary jazz music format, talk programs and cross-cultural programming. “Our annual theme, ‘Where the Community Gathers to Support WFSK’, really speaks to how WFSK has become a staple in the Nashville area for the last 44-years. “We hear from a legion of local and global supporters, listeners, recording artists, friends and family who lend their support to be a part of our on-air live broadcast,” said Sharon Kay, WFSK General Manager.

Owned and operated by Fisk University, Jazzy 88 WFSK is the first African-American licensed FM radio station in Nashville. JAZZY 88 is a community-based radio station with 23-different specialty programs. The annual Radiothon serves as a platform to garner financial support from listeners, friends of the station, and corporate supporters. On October 6, the station will feature small businesses professionals who have supported WFSK over the last year with underwriting and programming sponsorship.

On Saturday, October 7, special guests will be members of the Nashville faith-based community and representatives from area Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s). As part of the Radiothon, a friendly challenge will be held between the areas HBCU’s to determine which school can help generate the most support of Jazzy 88 WFSK. Fisk University, Tennessee State University, Meharry Medical College, and American Baptist College are participating to encourage giving from their co-workers, staff, alumni and supporters of their institution. “At the end of the Radiothon, I will announce which institution showed up and showed out and brought the most support to WFSK’s Radiothon,” Kay said.

To volunteer, support, or to learn more about the 12th annual Radiothon, please visit www.wfskfm.org, contact 615-329-8754 or email Sharon Kay, at skay@fisk.edu