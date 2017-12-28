HBCUFisk Sharon Kay’s 2017 Fisk Radio Station Christmas Celebration By Article Submitted - December 28, 2017 150 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Community singers gathered in the WFSK Talk Studio preparing to sign live Christmas carols on the show l-r; Dr. Tennile Lindsey, Nicole Waters (Sharon Kay’s daughter), Ellen Pryor, Rev. Pat Jackson, Lisa Spells, Victor Chatman, John Wiggins, Gary Burke, and Councilman Freddie O’Connell, District 19. Photos submitted 1 of 12 l-r; Peyton, Caribbia and Brooklyn excited for Christmas It’s a family affair at the radio show’s annual broadcast, (l-r) Mark Brown co-owner of Daphne’s Delectables event caterer and his mother Ms. Martha J. Brown. Ms. Brown is Sharon Kay’s spiritual mother and long-time supporter. l-r; Victor Chatman, Phyllis Qualls Brooks and Dr. Bryan Kent Wallace, Fisk professor, were asked by the show’s host Sharon Kay “What does Christmas mean to you?” All smiles and happy to see one another at WFSK are l-r: Pat Jackson, Martha J. Brown and Ellen Pryor, The Frist Center, Director of Communications The Lawsons, X-Man and Regena, are in the Christmas spirit. X-Man is the 411 Show’s producer. l-r; Dr. Phyllis Qualls and Sharon Kay Sharon thanked Councilman Freddie O’Connell for attending her Christmas Show again this year. Fisk University is in O’Connell’s 19th District. Dr. Brian Kent Wallace and Freddie O’Connell came festively dressed for the occasion with Sharon Kay What’s the 411? X-Man Lawson with Sharon Kay, Executive Producer are all smiles following the 16th Annual live broadcast, “What Does Christmas Mean to You?” l-r; Judge Sam Coleman, Regina Lawrence, Sharon Kay, Nicole McClain, Ellen Pryor and Kent Wallace Soloists for the Christmas broadcast is Fisk Alumni Kim Fleming. She is joined by Sharon Kay and surprise guest Judge Sam Coleman Happy couple John Wiggins (Producer of WFSK’s Common Cent$: The Money Show) and his sweetie Ramona Whitworth enjoying themselves during The 411 Show’s Christmas broadcast. Facebook Comments