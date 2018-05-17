Henry A. Moses, Ph.D. Receives Circle of Friends Salt Wagon Award

NASHVILLE, TN — Andrew Carnegie once said, “No man can become rich without himself enriching others.” The 2018 Salt Wagon Award recipient has proven that to be true in more ways than one.

Dr. Henry A. Moses, a beloved professor of biochemistry and executive director of the Meharry National Alumni Association, Inc., has touched the lives of a myriad of students, alumni, faculty, staff and employees throughout his long and distinguished 54-year career at Meharry Medical College. He has fulfilled the role of teacher, counselor, financier, confidante and father figure to countless individuals.

Dr. Moses began his tenure at Meharry on September 1, 1964 as an assistant professor of biochemistry, soon becoming a full professor. He served as associate vice president of college relations and lifelong learning. In 1999, he obtained the status of professor emeritus of biochemistry. In 2007, Dr. Moses was appointed executive director of the Meharry National Alumni Association, Inc., a position he currently holds.

Dr. Moses is a member of the Guardians of Our Legacy, a donor group established to recognize individuals who have taken it upon themselves to champion the support of Meharry.

Dr. Moses lives and breathes the Meharry motto, “Worship of God Through Service to Mankind.” Because of his longstanding, deep commitment and love for Meharry and its students, the Henry A. Moses Ph.D. Alumni Hall was dedicated and named in his honor in 2013.

Dr. Moses is one of few Meharry friends who has committed more than $1 million to the College. In 2015, he established “The Henry A. Moses, Ph.D. Endowed Scholarship Fund” for the benefit of students attending Meharry. Dr. Moses is exceptionally sensitive to the plight of students who experience unforeseen obstacles and challenges while pursuing their lifelong dreams of becoming health care professionals. Recognizing the financial hardships students incur, especially as they relocate to other cities for residency and post-doctoral programs, Dr. Moses established a discretionary fund with the sole purpose of assisting them as they transition from Meharry to their post-graduate training.

Dr. Moses is more than a philanthropist. His humanitarian work extends far beyond the halls of Meharry as evidenced by countless other acts of generosity. He personally provides care to others in need and expects nothing in return.

Dr. Moses’ distinctive ability to communicate and listen has helped to foster and maintain the respect of students, faculty and colleagues. Throughout his lengthy tenure, he has assisted generations of students, both academically and financially, and has been a beacon and inspiration to many others. He is consistent in his generosity and caring and gives from a place deep within. Dr. Moses eloquently projects the essence of what it means to be a “Meharrian” – lifelong achievement, leadership, love of humankind, the unwavering call to give back, commitment to family and a deep sense of pride.

Meharry Medical College is proud to present the 2018 Salt Wagon Award to Dr. Henry A. Moses for his commitment to mankind, dedication to Meharry and its mission, compassion to others, substantial contributions and his many acts of kindness.