Meharry Student Pens New Inspirational Book

NASHVILLE, TN —Celebrated NCAA athlete and Meharry medical student, Nantambu Fentress offers insight and complete transparency on the success and failures of achieving his life-long dream in his inspiring new book. In Faith and Follow-Through: A Dream Conquered, the young Renaissance man shares the blue print to defying the odds and the power of persistence in today’s world.

“I realized that I was selfish. When people asked about my story, I was uncomfortable answering because I didn’t want it to sound as if I was bragging. I was once told that my story wasn’t for me, but it was for the masses out there who needed to hear it,” Fentress says. “It was then that I understood the purpose of my story, it’s to empower those who have been discouraged. Many have inquired about my story, and few have actually suggested I write a book…well, here it is.”

The author uses his personal journey to speak on three keys to victory: Faith, Adversity, and Purpose. He adds that one must be intentional in every action taken and never allow anyone to plant a seed of doubt into their being. The book addresses how many of today’s youth have dreams to be great and do grand things in life. Yet, the author explains that a common issue is not understanding the importance of formulating an effective game plan. Nantambu had a recent book signing at the upscale store Allen Edmonds in the Green Hills area. The event was covered by 102.5 The Game, due to Nantambu Fentress having been such a gifted NCAA athlete.

Faith and Follow-Through: A Dream Conquered is now available on Amazon. Follow Nantambu Fentress on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information, please visit: faithandfollowthrough.com

About Nantambu Fentress: The Nashville native played football at the University of Miami (FL). He started his first two years as a walk-on and earned a full scholarship the summer going into his junior year. He started his senior year and was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy and Jim Tatum Award. He also earned high honors for his academic success elected ACC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and earned acceptance into the National Football Foundation: College Football Hall of Fame- Hampshire Honor Society. Fentress sings, acts, writes poetry, plays trombone, speaks Spanish, enjoys the company of his parents and younger brother, and is a second-year student at Meharry Medical College.