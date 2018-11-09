Stanis of TV Sitcom “Good Times” Shares Experiences as Caregiver for with Alzheimer’s

: Remembering the Good Times Alzheimer’s Symposium, BernNadette Stanis from the groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times” will speak about the impact, advocacy, research and cultural differences of Alzheimer’s.

WHEN: Friday, November 9, 2018 5:30 p.m. (refreshments served 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education, Ballroom. Meharry Medical College, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr., Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208.

WHY: Alzheimer’s disease affects 5.7 million Americans. A new report by the Alzheimer’s Association reveals the burden of Alzheimer’s on caregivers. Stanis wants to share how her family dealt with her mother’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

WHO: BernNadette Stanis is an actress and author best known for her role as the quick witted, Thelma Evans on the top rated sitcom “Good Times” which continues to air in syndication. She is a national spokesperson for Alzheimer’s and has established her own Foundation, RememberingtheGoodTimes.org in honor of her mother who passed away in 2011. She is the author of “The Last Night, A caregivers Journey Through Transition and Beyond.”

EVENT DETAILS: Stanis will be available for media interviews and a Meharry physician will be available to speak about the medical impact of Alzheimer’s. Stanis has a Nashville connection with her daughter enrolled in medical school at Meharry. Stanis and her daughter are giving back to the community through advocacy. Meharry’s Medical School Dean, Dr. Veronica Mallett, will give opening remarks.

