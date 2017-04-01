Beyond The Vote: A Panel Discussion On Political Engagement Event To Build Political Awareness For Students

NASHVILLE,TN- NOW! (Not on Our Watch), the TSU SGA, and the TSU NAACP chapter will host an event at Tennessee State University’s Floyd Payne Campus Center to discuss options for students to become politically engaged in their communities.

The event will be held April 6, 2017 from 7-8 pm and feature some of the up and coming names in politics in our region: Danny Glover, former HBCU Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders; Lee Smith III, Student and Founder of Stay Woke HBCU Initiative; Devyn Keith, Huntsville City Council Member (District I); Harold Love Jr., TN State Representative (District 58); Rasheedat Fetuga, Gideon’s Army, and; Tifinie Capehart, urban planning consultant and realtor with Silverpointe Properties. The event will be moderated by Radio Show host Van Johnson of the Scenario.

Students will be able to ask questions of the panelists while also learning political terms, upcoming legislation, and information about ways they can get involved politically beyond casting votes at election time. NOW! will also provide literature for students with suggested readings, local organizations they can be connected to, and strategies for independent involvement. The event will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Students at local colleges and high schools as well as the press is invited to attend. Seating is limited so early arrival is encouraged.

