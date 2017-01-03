TSU Annual Presidential Prayer Service

Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover has always declared the university belongs to the community. The last few years, TSU has celebrated the New Year with a prayer service to reaffirm the strong relations Dr. Glover and the institution have with the Nashville community.

TSU will hold its fifth annual prayer service on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 a.m. It will take place at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church located at 2708 Jefferson St., Nashville, TN, 37208. Dr. Glover is the keynote speaker. Other program participants include Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, State Rep. Harold Love, Jr., and community activist and pastor, Bishop Joseph Walker III. The service will be followed by a breakfast in the lower auditorium of the church that’s open to the public.

Dr. Glover has been at the helm of TSU since January 2013. She advanced a five-point vision that includes: academic progress and student success; fundraising and partnerships; diversity and inclusion; shared governance; and community and business outreach.

For more information about the prayer service, please contact Emmanuel Freeman, 229-347-5253.