MTSU Librarian Boudreau-Henry Receives Major Kudos

MURFREESBORO, TN — A member of the MTSU community has been awarded one of the state’s highest honors for librarians.

Kathy Boudreau-Henry received the Frances Neel Cheney Award at the Tennessee Library Association’s annual conference in Knoxville, Tennessee. The award recognizes “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading,” according to www.tnla.org.

Boudreau-Henry has been library science program coordinator at MTSU’s James E. Walker Library for the past 18 years and will be retiring May 31. The crowning achievement of her tenure is the approval of a master’s degree in library science for MTSU, the culmination of years of hard work. Three students graduated this academic year with MLS degrees.

Prior to this achievement, Boudreau-Henry guided more than 150 graduate students toward acquiring master’s degrees in education with concentrations on library science. About 140 of her former students are employed in libraries in the Middle Tennessee area.

Her devotion to her profession further includes 10 years of service as co-chair of the Volunteer State Book Awards Committee and board membership service for Murfreesboro’s Linebaugh Public Library; the Williamson County Library; the Stones River Regional Library; and Tenn-Share, a consortium of Tennessee libraries dedicated to group purchasing power and sharing existing resources.

For more information about MTSU’s Master of Library Science degree, go to http://www.mtsu.edu/programs/library-science-mls/index.php.