MTSU Veterans Center Makes Special Presentation June 11

Who: Terry Oxford, a Green Beret, Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient

What: Quilt of Valor and walking stick presentation

When: 11 a.m. Monday, June 11

Where: Daniels Veterans Center, Room 124 in Keathley University Center

To find the KUC and parking in the heart of campus, visit http://tinyurl.com/MTSUParkingMap.

Why: MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center Director Hilary Miller and Keith M. Huber, senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives at MTSU, want to recognize Mr. Oxford for his heroism. … The gift of a quilt is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts for their valor and sacrifice.