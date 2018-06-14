Bradley Awards Diversity Scholarship Goes to Vanderbilt University Law Student

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that it has awarded its annual diversity scholarship to Adrielle L. Conner as part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.

The Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP Diversity Scholarship promotes the education of well-qualified law students who reflect the diversity of the legal marketplace and who are traditionally underrepresented in the legal profession. Each scholarship includes a summer clerkship in one of the firm’s offices.

Ms. Conner is a rising second-year law student at Vanderbilt University. While in law school, Ms. Conner worked as a Community Enterprise Clinic research volunteer, focusing on employment law research. She also previously interned with the American Civil Liberties Union in Fresno, Calif., researching, analyzing, and drafting memoranda concerning ways to reduce exclusionary practices in schools. A native of Lakeland, Fla., Ms. Conner received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business. She is clerking in the firm’s Nashville office this summer.

“We are very pleased to have Adrielle working with us this summer,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Beau Grenier. “Diversity and inclusion are core values at our firm, and we are committed to fostering the development and career success for deserving law students who reflect a diverse workforce, including women and minorities.”

The scholarship program is just one part of Bradley’s overall commitment to promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture at the firm. Bradley also hosts minority high school students as summer interns, and the firm’s attorneys and staff regularly organize, host and participate in programs, seminars and panels aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in the legal profession.

