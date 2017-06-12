Four Generations of Black Males Celebrate 2017 Graduations

Chicago, Illinois — 250 young Black male graduates from across Chicago and the Midwest will participate in the 4nd Annual Mass Black Male Graduation and Transition to Manhood Ceremony featuring nationally acclaimed WVON Radio Host Maze Jackson and Charles Thomas as keynote speakers. The ceremony will begin with a procession of 50 local Black elders—from business, law, media, government, medicine, education and religion—leading elementary school, high school and college graduates into the auditorium behind African drummers.

This ceremonial event, sponsored by The Black Star Project, will take place at Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church (4100 South King Drive in Chicago, Illinois) on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. The public is invited to this free event.

This ceremony is designed to both honor the graduates for their academic accomplishments and to show them what is possible with hard work and perseverance. After the ceremony, graduates will have the opportunity to network and dialogue with a host of distinguished, successful elders, as well as other community leaders.

Phillip Jackson, Executive Director of The Black Star Project, says, “Once, our keynote speaker, Hip Hop Artist Lupe Fiasco, gave each of the graduates $100 to honor their accomplishments. While there is no guarantee that such a generous gift will be bestowed again, good things happen for those who show up in life!”

Young men will wear the representative cap and gown from their home elementary, high school or college. The recent graduates will focus on creating life plans, building their communities and becoming good role models for younger Black boys. One thousand family members, friends and supporters of education are expected to attend this historic occasion.

If you know of a young Black male kindergarten, elementary, high school or college graduate who wants to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime ceremony, please have them call 773.285.9600 or email blackstar1000@ameritech.net to accept their place among our distinguished graduates.